Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $7.03 on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,331. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.