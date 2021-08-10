Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,447,817 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,205.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,210,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,607,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,828 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

