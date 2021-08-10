iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11,194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,951 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Invst LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.89. 54,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

