Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $3.27 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

