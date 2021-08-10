McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 864 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $80.34. 90,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,719,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

