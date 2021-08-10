Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Up to $12.49

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $13.13. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 3,382 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.