RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.74. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 7,840 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

