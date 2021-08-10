RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.74. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 7,840 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
