Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 79,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,371. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

