Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,473.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

