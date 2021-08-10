Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $506.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

