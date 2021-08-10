Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.01. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

