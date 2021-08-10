Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $40.51. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 2,298 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
