Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $40.51. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 2,298 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

