Fundamentun LLC Acquires 4,834 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,723. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.