Innova Market Cap Hits $287,729.28 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $287,729.28 and approximately $388.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000773 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

