Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $1.27

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $1.09 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050870 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002579 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013983 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

