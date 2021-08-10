American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,481 shares of company stock worth $16,529,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.