Analysts Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) PT at $119.50

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.15. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,234. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,481 shares of company stock worth $16,529,628. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

