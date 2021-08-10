Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Tops $6.32 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $8.58 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $12.39 or 0.00027283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

