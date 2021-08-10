Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 25,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

