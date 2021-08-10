Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,159. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.