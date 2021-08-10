Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGRDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.29. 25,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,153. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

