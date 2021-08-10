Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after buying an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.66. 4,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,013. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -237.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

