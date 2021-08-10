American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,069. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.