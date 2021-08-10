Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVDL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 3,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,579. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

