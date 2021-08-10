Stifel Nicolaus Raises Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $45.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 193.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.34. 857,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 225,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

