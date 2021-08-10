GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. 157,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.