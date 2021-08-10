Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Procter & Gamble (PG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – The Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – The Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on its robust earnings trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. The company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021. However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.”

6/23/2021 – The Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. 104,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

