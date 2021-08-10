NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 17,122 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.