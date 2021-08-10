MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.99. 3,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

