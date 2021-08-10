First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $106.85. 11,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,769. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62.

