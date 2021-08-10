Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.69

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.69 and last traded at $131.40, with a volume of 20480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

