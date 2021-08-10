Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 798,155 shares.The stock last traded at $93.35 and had previously closed at $92.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

