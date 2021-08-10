CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 106,698 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

