Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.54. 42,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,146,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at $7,265,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

