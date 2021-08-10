Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128,354. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

