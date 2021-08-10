Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:O traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 41,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

