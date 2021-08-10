AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 197,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

