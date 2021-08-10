Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 646 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,498,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,319,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

PRU opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

