600 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.45. 14,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $415.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

