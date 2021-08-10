Genesis Investment Management LLP Boosts Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183,236 shares during the quarter. Ozon makes up approximately 3.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.90% of Ozon worth $108,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,867,000 after purchasing an additional 510,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,834,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 61.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 373,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Ozon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 785,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,172. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of -28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

OZON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ozon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

