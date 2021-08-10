Hertz Network Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $120,412.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hertz Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00147344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,153.92 or 1.00194095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00814724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

