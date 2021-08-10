AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $52.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 196.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $465,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,332. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.