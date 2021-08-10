The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $10,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $6,840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

