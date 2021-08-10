Invst LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,389 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.