LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 88,933 Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.