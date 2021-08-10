Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

