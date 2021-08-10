Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bay Rivers Group’s Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 750,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $102,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 145,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 126.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

