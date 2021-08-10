XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%.

XPEL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,053. XPEL has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,724,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $677,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,782 shares of company stock valued at $24,401,577. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

