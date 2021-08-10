XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%.
XPEL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,053. XPEL has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
