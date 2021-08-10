Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 88 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

