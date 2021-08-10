U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

USB stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

